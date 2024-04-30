Modi gave chombu to people of India: Siddaramaiah

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an empty chombu (water vessel) to the people of the country and BJP Lok Sabha candidate and former minister B Sriramulu too has done the same to Ballari district.

At an election rally at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, Siddaramaiah said Modi has started reeling out lies fearing a defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. “It is time to give back an empty chombu to BJP by defeating its candidate in the Lok Sabha election. Congress candidate E Tukaram is known for his simplicity, while Sriramulu has done nothing for Ballari,” he charged.

“Modi is certain that he will not come back to power. Because of this fear, he is deleting surveys conducted by Axis. Some surveys suggest that BJP may win around 200 seats and that is the reason Modi is blocking them,” he added.