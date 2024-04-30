Modi raises Muslim appeasement bogey at Karnataka election rally

BAGALKOT: Continuing his tirade against the Congress and accusing the party of indulging in the politics of Muslim appeasement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged the Congress of standing with hardcore anti-social elements to appease minorities.

Addressing a mega election rally in Bagalkot on Monday, he referred to the Neha Hiremath murder case in Hubballi, and the Nagarathpet incident in Bengaluru, where a few men allegedly thrashed a shopkeeper for playing Hanuman Chalisa, and the bomb blast in Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru.

“All these incidents prove the Congress always stands by hardcore elements. The Congress has been promoting and protecting hardcore elements to ensure the minority votes remain intact,” Modi said.

He claimed that the Congress, after losing SC, ST and OBC MPs to the BJP, is now frustrated, and has decided to keep Muslims happy. It is conspiring to take away reservation and other benefits and given them to Muslims, he said.

“SC/STs and OBCs should remain alert. The Congress is hatching a conspiracy to take away your rights. The Constitution of India is against giving reservation on religious grounds. But the Congress always mentions it in its manifesto and promises reservation on religious grounds,” Modi said.

‘Cong running extortion racket’

Accusing the Karnataka government of looting the state, he said the party is running an extortion racket. Claiming that the State’s coffers have become empty after the Congress came to power, he said that according to his internal information, the government will soon not have money even to pay the salaries of employees.