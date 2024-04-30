MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal: Congress trains guns on BJP, questions PM’s silence

BENGALURU: With Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal unfolding over the weekend, the Congress intensified its attack on the BJP for its studied silence on the issue, and trained its guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“Despite such a heinous incident, not a single BJP leader has spoken. Where are Smriti Irani, Amit Shah, National Commission for Women chairperson, Prime Minister Modi? On June 2, 2023, Prajwal brought an order from court against broadcasting any news or videos. Doesn’t it mean that everyone knew about this issue, but no action was taken?” charged All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba.

“Prajwal exploited innocent women in the intoxication of power. Why should he be afraid when the Prime Minister is with him? He has made thousands of videos and committed the act without fear of law,” she alleged.

Addressing a press conference, Alka remarked that Prajwal has broken all records of violence against women so far. She alleged that some minors were also victims of Prajwal, and urged that he be booked under the Pocso Act.

“The Prime Minister of the country keeps talking about family politics and ‘Beti bachao, Beti padhao’ in his every speech. Do they mean anything?” she asked. As soon as the BJP came to power, many people fled abroad as they had cheated the country financially, and Prajwal Revanna has trod the same path. “Will Modi break the alliance with JDS as Prajwal is the NDA alliance candidate?” she questioned.

Alka said BJP Holenarasipura assembly candidate Devaraje Gowda had written to BJP state president BY Vijayendra in December 2023 itself, stating that he was in possession of a pen drive consisting of 2,976 video clips shot by the Hassan MP. He had warned that forging an alliance and fielding Prajwal as an NDA candidate would backfire on the BJP, she added.

She likened Prajwal Revanna to BJP leaders Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Ram Dulare Gond, Brij Bhushan Singh and Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who had assaulted women and girls. “These are the real Modi ‘parivar’,” she taunted.

The Congress insisted that Prajwal’s father HD Revanna’s passport be seized and he be arrested as an FIR has also been filed against him. Women workers staged a demonstration.