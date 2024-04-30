Prajwal case won’t dent alliance prospects: Joshi

HUBBALLI: Reacting to the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, the BJP-JDS alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Union

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the allegations against the JDS leader are unlikely to create any problems for alliance candidates in the region. “(However), action should be taken if he (Prajwal) has committed any mistake,” Joshi reiterated.

“Action should be taken against anyone who is personally wrong,,” the Union minister said, adding that since there is a Congress government in the state, whatever action needs to be taken, should be taken according to the law of the land.

Self-reliance push

Separately, Joshi said the era of importing goods for India ended in 2014 and the country has become self-reliant. During a poll campaign on Monday, he said that the concept of self-reliance advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being realised. “There was a time when we had to import whatever we needed from foreign countries. But now, after Modi became prime minister, we have put an end to that import culture,” Joshi said.

Modi has transformed the country as ‘Made in India’ through ‘Make in India’, a flagship programme of the PM Modi-led Union Government. The prime minister is making the country completely self-reliant.

“The era of giving importance to import policy ended in 2014. Modi realised that development is possible only when the wealth of the country is with the countrymen, and he is showing this by achieving the same. Skill development is being promoted under Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the minister said, adding, “We have grown to the stage of manufacturing and exporting products”.

“Although we have enough coal reserves for power generation, we used to import the raw material. But there is a plan before the government to completely stop coal imports. The coal import is putting a lot of burden on the country. Now the situation has changed,” Joshi said. Stating that the prime minister was leading the country by taking appropriate decisions at every critical juncture, the BJP leader appealed to the people to support Modi again and make him the prime minister.