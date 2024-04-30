Prajwal’s alleged sex scandal: Let SIT investigate, we are ready to face it legally, says HD Revanna

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former minister HD Revanna said his son Prajwal will join the probe in the sex scandal whenever the SIT calls him. Refusing to comment on the sexual harassment allegations made against him and his son, the JDS leader said it is a political issue, and the government has already formed an SIT. “Let them probe the case, we are ready to face it legally,” he said.

Revanna met his father and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday. Speaking to reporters here, Revanna said he is not going to comment on the issue. “I am aware of the conspiracy and I am not a person to run away in fear. We are ready to face it legally,” he said.

Revanna said the case is more than four or five years old and he is not going to talk about it. “It is before the SIT and I don’t want to say anything now,” he said. Asked about allegations against him, Revanna reiterated that he is not going to talk about it.

On the demand to expel Prajwal from the JDS, Revanna said it is up to the party. He also clarified that Prajwal’s trip to Europe was planned earlier. “Prajwal was not aware of the FIR being filed and SIT being set up. He will attend when he is called,” he said.

Revanna also said that this is not the first time such allegations have been made against their family. “For the past 40 years, many allegations have been made against HD Deve Gowda’s family, besides probes by CBI, CID, Lokayukta and other agencies. Our family has faced all these cases because of the Congress.” A woman filed an FIR at Holenarasipura Town police station, naming Revanna as A1 and his son Prajwal as A2.