SIT gets info from 5 women, may summon Revanna soon

HASSAN: Intensifying the probe in the sexual harassment case involving Holenarasipura JDS MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, who is the Hassan MP, the SIT formed by the state government gathered information from five women, who were allegedly harassed by the father-son duo. Meanwhile, the SIT is also preparing to issue notice to the accused persons, asking them to appear for inquiry.

On Monday, senior officials of the SIT questioned five women, who were identified based on the videos that are doing the rounds and were summoned for inquiry. It is learnt that the officers gathered information from the victims on how they came in contact with the accused persons and how they allegedly coerced them to engage in sexual acts with them.

The police officials also reportedly quizzed the victims about the video clippings, who recorded the same and whether they were being used to blackmail any of them. The victims were questioned separately for a few hours and their statements were recorded by women staff.

Meanwhile, as part of the probe, the SIT is making preparations to issue notice to the accused even as Prajwal is not in the country. It is likely that they serve notice to Revanna, asking him to appear for inquiry, shortly. Also, the SIT teams may visit places, including Revanna’s residence in Hassan, to collect evidence in a day or two. Further, the investigating agency is also preparing a list of persons, including victims, to be summoned for questioning.