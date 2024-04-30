‘Taking Guarantees to the doorsteps of people’

How is your campaign going on?

My campaign is getting a huge support from all sections of society. As the party has seven MLAs in the constituency, they are working hard along with party workers. We are going booth-to-booth and house-to-house. We are reaching out to voters at their doorsteps and the move is getting an overwhelming response.

What are important campaign issues?

We are not discussing any particular issue with voters. More than discussing the problems, we are proposing solutions for them. However, our focus is on the development of both Haveri and Gadag districts. Since the Congress manifesto is already out and guarantees, such as cash benefits for women, students and waiver of farm loans, have been promised. We are just taking these possible benefits to voters. We are mainly focusing on that.

What are your plans for the constituency?

We want a permanent irrigation facility. Several irrigation projects have been pending for the last several years, including the Singatalur lift irrigation facility. Also, there is a proposal to build a barrage across the Kumudvati river in Hirekerur. We have to implement them. Developing railway infrastructure is high on the agenda as new tracks between Gadag-Yalavagi, Ranebennur-Shivamogga, Mundaragi-Harapanahalli and a few more are pending and efforts will be made to realise these projects. Byadgi-Chillimarket should be taken to the international level. As cotton is grown in a large quantity, I want industries to add value to this produce. Other areas to be focussed on are investments in food processing units and developing a maize cluster in Ranebennur, oil mills and sugar factories. These initiatives will improve the region’s socio-economic situation and generate employment.

How are the five guarantees helping the party?

The guarantees are working in my favour as all of them have been implemented prudently and the majority of eligible beneficiaries are availing their benefits. There may be a gap of 1-2%, but the committees constituted for their execution are taking care to fill this. The people are happy. Also, these schemes have developed a sense of saving money among villagers.