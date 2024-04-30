V Srinivasa Prasad passes away at 77, remembered for decades of service to the underprivileged

Prasad fought for Dalit cause

A close associate of Union Minister Oscar Fernandes, Prasad nurtured young leaders and saw to it that 40 new faces, including DK Shiva Kumar, Vinay Kumar Sorake and others, were fielded in elections in the state.

Prasad had created a niche for himself in state politics, maintaining an honest and clean image. He was known for his fight for the cause of Dalits and the downtrodden without compromising on social values and ethics. Though he would have continued in active politics, he chose to retire to pave way for the younger generation.

Hailing from a humble Dalit family, he was involved in social movements, fighting for economic and socio-political upliftment of the underprivileged. Known for his fighting spirit, he had once said, “I prefer to fight against an angry tiger than a sleeping tiger.”

Prasad joined Congress and campaigned for the victory of Siddaramaiah during the high-voltage Chamundeshwari by-election in 2006 against JDS. Known for his political acumen and understanding of caste equations, he inaugurated Siddaramaiah’s Ahinda (Dalits, Minorities and backward classes) movement in Ballari. He also advised Siddaramaiah to contest from the Varuna Assembly constituency after delimitation in 2008.

Prasada had penned his autobiography and also a book on good qualities he had observed in Indian Prime Ministers.

A great admirer of Dalit poet S Siddalingaiah, whose verses highlighted the dreams and plights of Dalits, was the pillar behind the construction of Ambedkar bhavans at all Assembly constituencies falling under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who paid his last respects in Mysuru, said, “Srinivas Prasad had a good memory. Yesterday (Sunday), I visited the hospital.

His health condition was serious. There was confidence that his health would improve. He had kidney failure, but his willpower was good. We were of the same age. Prasad was known for his straight talk in politics. He fought to eliminate the inequality in society. He was following the philosophy of Dr BR Ambedakr. In politics, winning and losing is normal. He completed 50 years of active politics and recently announced retirement.”