AAP urges Karnataka education minister to protect government school land

BENGALURU: AAP leaders met Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and submitted a memorandum demanding that the government protect 6 acres and 17 guntas of land belonging to a government boys school in Bhattarahalli Survey No. 19, which comes under KR Pura Assembly constituency.

After submitting the memorandum, AAP state organising secretary Mohan Dasari said, “We have been fighting against encroachments for the last six months, and unfortunately, some leaders affiliated to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj have come forward to set up a layout by illegally encroaching government land.”

“When we personally went and inspected the site, we found that the land belonging to the school valued at hundreds of crores of rupees, adjacent to the Bengaluru-Kolar highway, had been encroached, showing that it belonged to a primary school in Pahani till 2020, which was donated for the school 50 years ago,” he claimed.

By creating fake documents, the alleged land grabbers have commenced construction of the layout. “We have requested minister Madhu Bangarappa to protect the government property. He immediately called up the Advocate General and spoke to him. He has promised strict action against land grabbers. We will continue its fight till the government school land is taken back and a model school is built there,” Dasari stated.

AAP’s Bengaluru City president Sathish said since the guidance value in the state capital is high, land grabbers are active. The district administration should take note and the revenue department and tahsildar should protect government lands, he said.

“Land sharks conspired to grab the land donated for a school 50 years ago by creating fake documents. The minister has responded to our request. AAP leader Dileep has been booked in a false case. We are not afraid of this intimidation,” Satish stressed.