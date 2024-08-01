Finance Ministry clears Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3 project, discussions about new roads underway

BENGALURU: The Union Finance Ministry recently cleared Bengaluru Metro’s Rs 15,611-crore Phase-3 project, which now awaits the final nod from the Cabinet, said sources.

Simultaneously, the state government has given the green signal to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to go ahead with the tendering process for the 44.65-km project. But what is holding it back is the new proposal suggested by the state government to construct double-decker flyovers in all upcoming Metro projects, they said.

A senior BMRCL official said, “After the Public Investment Board cleared the project earlier, the Finance Ministry gave its consent recently. Last week, the Centre’s Urban Development Department made a detailed presentation on Phase-3 to the Prime Minister’s Office, to facilitate clearance by the Cabinet.”

Phase-3 comprises two elevated stretches - one runs for 32.15 km and connects JP Nagar Fourth Phase on the western side of Outer Ring Road, while the other line of 12.5 km on Magadi Road connects Hosahalli and Kadabgere. It will have a total of 31 stations.

The state gave its nod for the reduced revised cost of the project (down from Rs 16,328 crore) on March 14 this year and had specified a deadline of 2028.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar earlier this year called for the construction of double-decker flyovers along Metro corridors to ease traffic congestion in the city. BMRCL had already called a tender to conduct a feasibility study to construct such flyovers along three corridors of this phase -- JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal, Hosahalli to Kadabagere of Phase 3 and Sarjapur to Ibbalur at ORR Junction and Agara to Kormanangala which is part of Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor (Phase-3A).