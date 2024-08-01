Karnataka government deploys Labour Minister Santosh for relief work in Wayanad

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has appointed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to help bring back those from Karnataka stranded in Wayanad also help the neighbouring state with the required relief works. Lad, along with two senior IAS officers, has been camping in Wayanad since Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to TNSE, Lad said that two from Chamarajanagar are reportedly dead in the landslide. Also, 10 people have been rescued. He said there is a doctor from Bengaluru, who hails from Odisha, who has been rescued. “We don’t know how many more people from Karnataka are stranded in Wayanad. So far, of all those rescued, we have found that these people hail from Karnataka but have been staying in Wayanad for the last 30-40 years,” the minister said.

“Kerala has asked for 50 freezer boxes. Arrangements have been made for 30. It should be reaching Wayanad by Wednesday night,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah took to social media to announce that Rs 5 lakh will be given to each of the victims' families. He also told Lad over the phone to cooperate with Kerala government.