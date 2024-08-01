Karnataka hit by 46 landslides this year, 12 die, experts warn of more in the future

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen 46 landslides and 12 related deaths this year till the end of July. That is not all. Experts and geologists warn of more landslides in the coming days.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KNDMC) and the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also have listed landslide vulnerable taluks in Karnataka, which include Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Officials from both agencies said that the data has been collated with inputs from the district administrations, and the number of incidents is only rising.

The officials also noted that most of the landslides were owing to road works and other infrastructure projects. The data also showed that there have been 12 deaths this year, and from 2006 there have been 101 deaths and 1,541 landslides in Karnataka.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) data revealed that 31,261.42 sq km of area in Karnataka is susceptible to landslides, the highest being in Uttara Kannada (8,389.26 sq km), followed by Shivamogga (4,797.97 sq km). Also, 1,164.52 sqkm is most susceptible to landslides, 5,386.79 sqkm is moderately susceptible, and 24,710.11 sqkm is less susceptible. Incidents of flooding and landslides have increased, a senior KSDMA official told The New Indian Express.

“This year, the number of times we asked for help from the Armed Forces, NDRF, and SDRF is less when compared to 2018, 2019, and 2020,” the official added.