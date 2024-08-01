Woman dies, several areas inundated as rains lash Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Several places in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have been flooded with rivers overflowing due to torrential rains in the region that continued through the last few days.

Panemangaluru in Bantwal taluk, Hosangadi near Moodbidri, Venur and Marodi in Belthangady taluk, Ulaibettu and Mudushedde near Mangaluru among several others bore the brunt of monsoon as scores of houses were inundated prompting the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people.

A woman died when her house at Nellikar village in Moodbidri taluk collapsed on Wednesday night due to the rain.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMC) sources, the deceased Gopi (56) and five others were asleep when the house collapsed.

Gopi, who suffered injuries to her head was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where she died later. The other members of the family escaped unhurt.

As many as 19 houses collapsed in the district in the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The rains also brought down 105 electric poles and several trees. A low-level bridge at Maladi-Sonanduru in Belthangady taluk also collapsed.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada received 107.3 mm rainfall.

Moodbidri and Belthangady received 198.4 and 150.1 mm of rainfall respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M.P who visited Ulaibettu and other flooded areas on Thursday said the rainfall in Belthangady and Moodbidri which is the catchment area of Phalguni led the river to spate, flooding many areas.

At least 10 places received more than 150 mm rainfall with Shirtady near Mangaluru witnessing the highest 269 mm rainfall.

About 25 houses in Adyapadi village near Mangaluru got inundated as the Gurupura river overflowed.

MLA Y Bharat Shetty and Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan visited the area in a boat along with NDRF personnel and appealed to the people to move to safer places.

Initially, most of the residents resisted the evacuation stating that they wouldn't shift leaving behind their livestock, but later gave in when they were told about the rising water level in the river.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao is scheduled to visit Dakshina Kannada on Friday to inspect the rain-affected areas.