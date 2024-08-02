Karnataka Cabinet challenges Governor's notice to CM Siddaramaiah over MUDA scam

BENGALURU: With the state cabinet passing a resolution on Thursday advising Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw the notice issued to CM Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA, the conflict between the state government and the Raj Bhavan has just begun, according to political analysts.

This conflict may also have constitutional and legal ramifications, the analysts said.

The issue may not die down anytime soon with the CM and his cabinet colleagues alleging political vendetta behind the governor’s move and the BJP-JDS alliance firm on taking out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru after both Houses were adjourned sine die a few days ago, they said.

It became a hot topic of debate at the national-level with Siddaramaiah skipping the cabinet meeting held to pass the resolution. It was passed at a time when the governor was weighing options to allow the CM’s prosecution in the alleged irregularities of allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathy. A petition in this regard was submitted recently to the governor by activist TJ Abraham.

The resolution has come as a relief to Siddaramaiah and his political and legal advisors as the governor cannot take a decision without consulting the Council of Ministers, the analysts said. In 2011, the then governor Hansraj Bhardwaj gave consent to prosecute the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa on a complaint by advocates KN Balaraj and Sirajin Bhasha. An FIR was filed against Yediyurappa and he was sent to prison, Abraham told The New Indian Express.

He said the resolution passed by the cabinet will not have any impact on his petition. He will meet the governor again on Monday to seek permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah. He claimed that he had explained to the governor about the “misdeeds” of Siddaramaiah.

“The CM’s wife got the sites allotted by MUDA during the BJP rule in 2021 because of Siddaramaiah’s influence. I have submitted all documents related to it,” he claimed.

But Siddaramaiah’s legal experts disputed Abraham’s claims and said Yediyurappa ignored the officials’ notes and signed documents denotifying 20 acres of land. But Siddaramaiah did not sign any document with regard to the allotment of sites to his wife in Mysuru by MUDA, they said.

“Siddaramaiah, instead of going against the governor, should have replied to the notice as the complaint against him is not maintainable.

The cabinet can advise the governor on issues related to legislation. But the issue of notice to Siddaramaiah is a legal procedure, for which he should have replied,” said a constitutional expert.