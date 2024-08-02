Karnataka Health Department revises plans to reduce neonatal mortality rate

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce the neonatal mortality rate in the state, the Karnataka Health Department has revised several plans, including extending ASHA worker care visits to 15 months from the previous 42 days, to continuously monitor the growth and development of the baby.

In acute cases, post-discharge screening for vision and hearing will also be conducted to identify and manage sensory impairments early, and community-level post-discharge care will be provided to ensure timely referrals and support tailored to local needs, department sources said.

Currently, seven city hospitals are equipped with neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), including Bowring Hospital, Vanivilas Hospital, and KC General Hospital, among others. A baby is placed in an NICU when it needs specialised care. This typically occurs in cases such as prematurity, birth complications, low birth weight, or infections.

According to 2020 data, the neonatal mortality rate in Karnataka was 14 per 1,000 live births. The department now aims to reduce this rate to 9 per 1,000 live births. Below the target rate, experts highlight that despite medical interventions, in conditions like immaturity of vital organs, ‘anencephaly’ where a baby is born without a brain or skull, or severe heart defects, or extreme prematurity, where the child is born before the viability threshold – around 22-24 weeks of pregnancy, can result in fatalities.