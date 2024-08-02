Karnataka ministers advise Governor to withdraw notice against CM

Guv did not consider material on record: DKS

In Siddaramaiah’s absence, it was the CoM meeting instead of a Cabinet meeting.

“We believe the Governor is sensible, and will oblige our plea… We have studied and considered court orders in other states in such cases. There is law and Constitution in our country, and we believe the Governor will not come under anyone’s pressure,’’ Shivakumar told reporters.

Law Minister HK Patil said CM Siddaramaiah had told them he would not participate in the cabinet meeting as he and his family members were involved in the petition. “The CM has upheld moral values. He felt his presence may not have allowed his cabinet ministers to take an unbiased decision,” Patil said.

Earlier in the day, the CM had called for a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues, which went on for over three hours.

Shivakumar addressed the media with ministers HK Patil, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, G Parameshwara, Byrathi Suresh and CM’s legal adviser AS Ponnanna. The CoM was held for more than three hours. Shivakumar said after the Congress won the assembly polls last year, the Congress legislative party had decided to make Siddaramaiah the chief minister. “We respect the law and Constitution of this country, but the opposition party and Union government are misusing the Constitutional powers of the Governor. This is nothing but murder of democracy,’’ he said.

Shivakumar said on July 26, Abraham had filed the petition running into over 100 pages. On the same day, the chief secretary (then Rajneesh Goel) had replied to the Governor, who had sought a report from the CM on the MUDA case, based on a July 15 letter by the farmers’ association. The chief secretary had mentioned that a one-man judicial commission headed by Justice PN Desai was looking into the MUDA case, following which Governor Gehlot issued show-cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah.