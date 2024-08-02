Karnataka releases ‘Cybersecurity Policy 2024’, aims at skill-building, PPPs, tech integration

BENGALURU: After much deliberations, the state government on Thursday launched “Cybersecurity Policy 2024” with a focus on raising awareness and skill-building, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and technology integration.

This policy has been drafted jointly by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and the Home Department, in consultation with stakeholders from the government and private sectors.

The government is looking at releasing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle and prevent cyberattacks.

In all, Rs 103.87 crore will be allocated for five years. Of which, Rs 23.74 crore will go towards incentives and concessions. Under the policy, the department has announced an internship programme for 600 undergraduate and 120 postgraduate students. A stipend of Rs 10,000-Rs15,000 per month will be provided. This is aimed at introducing a skilled workforce in the domain.

Speaking after unveiling the policy, Priyank Kharge, Minister, IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said, “Bengaluru is the fourth largest tech cluster in the world. This policy aims at creating a robust cyber ecosystem in the country. Over 1,400 government services are provided through various portals. Having said that, the highest financial frauds in the country also happen in Karnataka with Bengaluru in the top position, followed by Mandya. Keeping this in mind, a lot of awareness and skill development is needed.”