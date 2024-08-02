Landslide blocks Karnataka Puttur bypass, traffic rerouted

MANGALURU: A landslide occurred early Friday morning on the Puttur Bypass Road, also known as Bantwal-Mysuru Road and National Highway 275, disrupting traffic. The landslide took place around 3 am, causing vehicles traveling to Mysuru and Mangaluru to be rerouted through Puttur town.

Local authorities reported no incidents of vehicles or individuals being trapped by the landslide. Barricades have been set up on both sides of the affected area to redirect traffic through Puttur city. The city police are managing traffic flow to minimize congestion.

The State Highways Department deployed excavation machinery and workers to begin clearing the debris at 8 am. However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecasted additional rainfall in the coastal and interior regions, which could potentially delay the clearance efforts.