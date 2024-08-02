SC's approval for ST reservation a win for BJP, says former Karnataka CM Bommai

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said the Supreme Court’s approval for providing internal reservation to scheduled castes is a victory for the previous BJP government’s decision.

In a series of tweets, he stated that understanding the long-standing injustice faced by the most backward SC communities, they have been demanding internal reservation for the past three to four decades.

“Our government had approved internal reservation in the cabinet, issued a government order, and recommended it to the Central government. This position has now been upheld by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court comprising seven judges, marking a historic judgment and a victory for the struggle for internal reservation of the SC community,” the former CM said. Bommai said the Siddaramaiah government had opposed this by recommending to the Central government the need to amend Article 341 of the Constitution.