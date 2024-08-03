CEA okays DPR for Sharavathi pumped storage project in Karnataka's Shivamogga

BENGALURU: The Central Electricity Authority on Friday approved the detailed project report for the construction of the Sharavathi pumped storage plant in Shivamogga.

However, this has left environmentalists and activists unhappy. They pointed out that this will affect the Lion Tailed Macaque reserve, and fragile Western Ghats. They said the region is listed under the landslide and flood-prone zones, and such projects will further destroy the region.

Announcing the decision for the 2000MW pumped storage plant, Energy Minister KJ George said the approval is a major step in Karnataka’s energy journey. It underscores the plant’s importance in enhancing the state’s energy infrastructure and sustainability.

“The Sharavathi Hydro Pump Storage Plant will play a crucial role in the state’s energy landscape, offering a solution for balancing grid stability and meeting peak power demands. With a substantial capacity of 2000MW, the plant will leverage the Sharavathi river system to store and generate electricity efficiently,” George said.

Pumped storage hydel power projects, like the Sharavathi plant, are known for their flexibility in adapting to fluctuations in electricity demand. During low-demand periods, water is pumped from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When demand peaks, water from the upper reservoir is released to generate electricity, providing an efficient energy solution, he explained.

The project will be executed by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. Officials said once commissioned, the project will utilise the Talakalale as the upper reservoir, and Gerusoppa as the lower dam, leveraging natural resources for energy generation. It also gives them confidence to take up seven more such plants in other locations, including Netravathi.

The CEA’s approval underscores the project’s technical feasibility and highlights its potential to contribute to Karnataka’s energy security and economic growth, said Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta.