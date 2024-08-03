Graphene 200 times stronger than steel: Professor Arindam Ghosh

BENGALURU: Stronger vests for Army personnel, improved resistance of car tyres, cost-effective solar panels, lighter but stronger aircraft, and long-lasting concrete buildings can all be achieved with a flat, 2D, versatile material known as graphene. Separated from its mother compound Graphite, it has innumerable applications across sectors such as construction, power, electronics, packaging and automobiles. It is one of the best conductors of heat when compared to gold, silver and copper.

Graphene also has the exceptional potential to store charge as it is flat and has more surface area, which can be applied in today’s electric vehicles and batteries, said Arindam Ghosh, professor, at the Physics department, Indian Institute of Science. He was awarded the CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science award on Friday at the event.

Ghosh delivered an insightful plenary talk, explaining, “Graphene is extremely hot because of the strong carbon-to-carbon bond and at an equivalent thickness to steel, graphene will be 200 times stronger. For technologies that develop ballistics, helmets and vests for soldiers, it is a wonderful system to explore if graphene can provide high-quality protection from bullets and other defences,” the professor emphasised.