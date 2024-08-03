Karnataka: NIA chargesheets two in Praveen Nettaru case

MANGALURU: The NIA on Friday charge-sheeted two accused, Mans-oor Pasha and Riyaz HY, for their role in harbouring Mustafa Paichar, the key conspirator in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. Praveen Nettaru, District Committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death with sha-rp weapons in public, to strike terror among the people.

A case was registered in Bellare police station on July 27, 2022, and NIA re-registered the case on August 4 in 2022, under various provisions of the UA(P) Act and IPC. So far, 19 have been arrested in the case. Mustafa Paichar, who was absconding, was traced to his hideout in Sakleshpur in Hassan district, and arrested along with the harbourer Mansoor Pasha on May 10 this year. Mustafa Paichar was the main conspirator in the case and the master trainer of the PFI Service Team in the state.

He had conspired, rec-ced and identified the target to be eliminated. Investigation reve-aled that Riyaz HY had also harboured Paichar. Riyaz was arrested by NIA from Mumbai airport on June 3 this year while trying to flee India. They have been charged under Sections 120B and 212 of IPC and Section 19 of UA(P) Act for their role. The investigation to trace the remaining seven absconders continues, NIA said.