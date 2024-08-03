March not against individual, it targets Karnataka government's corrupt system: BJP

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS are all set to embark on an eight-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru from Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the padayatra is not to target any one individual, but is against the system that is corrupt and that deprives the poor and Dalits of their benefits.

Vijayendra, who is MLA for Shikaripura, said that the padayatra will be launched by BJP strongman and former CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy at Kengeri in Bengaluru on Saturday. Close to 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to take part in the padayatra daily.

Vijayendra said that the padayatra will cover 16-22 km daily, and it will pass through Bidadi, Kengal, Nidaghatta, Mandya, Tubinakere, Srirangapatna, and culminate in Mysuru.

Hitting out at CM Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra said that the former did not answer the questions raised by the BJP in the recent Legislature session. “He is running away from our questions. Recently, the cabinet meeting was convened without the CM. They are questioning the Governor now, which is not correct. This rally is not against one person... but the entire corrupt system. The poor and SCs/STs were cheated,” the BJP leader said, adding that there was no one bigger than the law.

On Congress’ Janandolana campaign countering the NDA’s padayatra, Vijayendra said, “The Congress is taking out that yatra to repent for what they have done for the people of Karnataka.” Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the government has given permission for the BJP-JDS padayatra. “Earlier, we had decided not to give permission. But they have said that they will hold this padayatra peacefully. Based on this, we have given a nod. It is their right to protest. But it should be done in a peaceful manner,’’ Dr Parameshwara said.