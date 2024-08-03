Will discuss Kasturirangan report in Cabinet again: Siddaramaiah

MADIKERI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inspected the rain-affected and landslide-prone regions in Kodagu district. “The State Government had rejected the Kasturirangan report earlier. However, Forest Minister Eshwar Kandre has suggested that we discuss the report again before taking a final call. We will discuss it,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said that his government will take up relief work in affected areas once the rain subsides. He said that apart from a compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh, the State Government will build houses for those families whose houses are fully damaged in the rain and floods. He said those families whose houses are partially damaged will get an aid of Rs 50,000.

Informing that Kodagu has received 50% excess rainfall this monsoon season, the CM said 186 people are living in 10 relief centers in the district. Fourteen such centres have been opened in Kodagu. “Steps will be taken to conduct a crop loss survey. The Coffee Board and Revenue Department will conduct a joint survey to assess the damage in coffee estates,” he said. He said Rs 763 crore has been deposited in the PD accounts of all districts and Rs 43 crore in the PD account of Kodagu district. “More funds will be released if required,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister visited two landslide-prone areas in the district and interacted with those affected. He assured them of sanctioning a hanging bridge in Manchalli, which is prone to landslides. District Minister NS Boseraju, Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna, Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, and others accompanied the Chief Minister.