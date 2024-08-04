Congress leader Ugrappa defends Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah against BJP allegations

BENGALURU: Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa on Saturday attacked BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is state BJP state, alleging that the two, despite being involved in corruption, are demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA issue, though there is no evidence against the latter. “There is no question of the CM resigning. The governor cannot sanction prosecution against him,” he said.

“Whereas Yediyurappa and his son allegedly took bribes through RTGS in the case related to denotification of land by BDA, Siddaramaiah did not influence allotment of MUDA sites, directly or indirectly, to his wife Parvathi,” he said. There is a big scandal in MUDA, where over 220 acres of lands were allegedly allotted, he charged, and urged that the MUDA president concerned and MLAs should be prosecuted. “BJP and JDS are taking the march with the malicious intent of destabilising the government. The governor has taken a hasty decision by issuing a notice without application of his mind,” said KPCC vice-president VR Sudarshan, “The governor should have checked the background of the person (TJ Abraham) who filed the complaint. He should have seen whether there is sufficient evidence against Siddaramaiah,” said party leader BL Shankar.

CM Siddaramaiah’s political advisor and Aland MLA BR Patil alleged that Abraham is a blackmailer. “In the past, Siddaramaiah had agreed to build a mini-Vidhana Soudha in Aland. Abraham, along with real estate tycoons, moved the HC, appealing that the mini-Soudha should be built somewhere else. The court rejected his application, questioning him in what way he is concerned with Aland,” Patil said.