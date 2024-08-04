FIR against Yadgir MLA, son in SI’s death; CID to probe case

YADGIR/KALABURAGI: Yadgir police registered an FIR against local Congress MLA Chennareddy Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda alias Sunny Gouda on Saturday under Sections 352, 108, 3(5) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the death of Yadgir sub-inspector Parashuram, 34.

The FIR was filed on a complaint by Shwetha NV, wife of Parashuram, after he died under mysterious circumstances in Yadgir on Friday night. Meanwhile, Yadgir SP Sangeeta told The New Sunday Express that the case has been transferred to CID for investigation.

SI died after suffering a heart attack?

Parashuram allegedly died after suffering a heart attack. His body was sent for postmortem after his father complained that he noticed blood oozing from his son’s mouth while being taken to hospital.

In her complaint, Shwetha stated that her husband took charge as PSI (Law & order) at Yadgir town police station seven months ago. Parashuram used to tell her frequently that Chennareddy and Pampanagouda were trying to get him transferred from Yadgir as he did not meet their demands. Chennareddy and Pampanagouda sought Rs 30 lakh from him to continue in the same police station, she alleged. When her husband recently went to the office of the MLA and requested Chennareddy and Pampanagouda not to get him transferred from Yadgir, they not only insulted him but also abused his caste, Shwetha stated in her complaint.

She said the MLA and his son, however, managed to get her husband transferred to the CEN police station in Yadgir. After attending a farewell party at the Yadgir police station on Friday, Parashuram telephoned her stating that he was upset by the transfer order issued to him.

Shwetha said she is pregnant and was at her parents’ house in Raichur when she received the news of her husband’s death. On Friday night, her father-in-law, who was with Parashuram, telephoned her stating that her husband, who went to sleep in the evening after returning from the farewell party, did not wake up till midnight. After her father-in-law noticed blood oozing from Parashuram’s mouth, he admitted him to a hospital in Yadgir.