Governor's notice to Karnataka CM sparks political turmoil

BENGALURU: Things seem to be getting trickier for the Congress government in Karnataka, specifically for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Governor’s “show cause” notice to the CM over alleged irregularities in the allotment of housing sites to his wife has rattled the state administration. It has put the government on thin ice.

The government has gone on a counter-offensive to take on the Raj Bhavan and prepare for a legal battle, while its leaders, including the CM and ministers, are going ballistic against the Union Government for allegedly trying to destabilise the democratically elected government.

While the state government was trying to thwart the opposition’s sustained campaign and bracing itself for further action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ST Development Corporation scam, the notice from the Raj Bhavan over the alleged wrongdoing in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotments came as a shocker.

Earlier this week, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot directed the CM to respond to the allegations within seven days. The notice was issued after social activist TJ Abraham petitioned the Governor seeking permission to prosecute the CM.

The strongly worded notice was issued within hours of Raj Bhavan receiving the petition on July 26. “On perusal of the request, it is seen that the allegations against you are of serious nature and prima facie seems plausible….” the notice read.

The government was livid. It raised several questions over the legality of the notice and the manner in which it was issued. The Council of Ministers (CoM) met and resolved to advise the Governor to withdraw the notice and reject the petition.

As a clear indication that the government is preparing for a long-drawn legal battle against Raj Bhavan, the CM recused himself from attending the meeting of the CoM as the issue involved him and his family. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. If the governor gives consent to prosecute the CM, the government will go to court.

The conflict between the government and the Raj Bhavan seems imminent. That is already seen in many states governed by non-NDA parties, the issues being different.