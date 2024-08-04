Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah blames NHAI for frequent landslides on Shiradi stretch

SHIRADI (SAKLESHPUR): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the engineers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for multiple landslides on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75. “I have asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to write to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the frequent landslides and alleged lapses by the NHAI officials.” he said.

Speaking to media persons after visiting landslide-hit areas here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said he also will meet Gadkari in New Delhi and urge him to take necessary steps in the this regard.

He asked the NHAI officials to take necessary steps to set right the stretch immediately in the interest of the commuters and local.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged poor quality and unscientific cutting of hills for widening of roads to be the reason for frequent landslips on the stretch. The chief minister assured to put the opinion of the locals before the Union Minister.