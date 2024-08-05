Bengaluru Metro readies five new depots to house future trains

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro is now readying five new depots to augment its existing three depots. This is to cater towards the stabling and maintenance requirements of trains to be put into commercial operations by Metro up to 2041.

The Baiyappanahalli depot, being remodelled completely with two levels, is a unique one as it will take care of two Metro lines operating in the opposite directions.

A top official told TNIE, "The location of the existing Baiyappanahalli depot will be retained. The remodelled depot, being built at a cost of Rs 249.19 crore, will be the first depot in our network to have two levels. It will cater only to the 16 trains that will be run for the Outer Ring Road (Phase-2A) and 21 trains on Airport Lines (Phase-2B). Both of them run in opposite directions and this depot will be in the middle of both of them."

In this remodelled depot, one level will be built below the ground while the other one will be at grade. "The underground line will have 21 stabling lines while there will be 20 lines on the at-grade level," he said.

BMRCL is expecting to touch its fleet to 159 trains in total by 2026-28 in phases. "It is crucial the depots are ready to receive and maintain them," the official added.