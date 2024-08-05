Bengaluru Metro readies five new depots to house future trains

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro is now readying five new depots to augment its existing three depots. This is to cater towards the stabling and maintenance requirements of trains to be put into commercial operations by Metro up to 2041.
The Baiyappanahalli depot, being remodelled completely with two levels, is a unique one as it will take care of two Metro lines operating in the opposite directions.
A top official told TNIE, "The location of the existing Baiyappanahalli depot will be retained. The remodelled depot, being built at a cost of Rs 249.19 crore, will be the first depot in our network to have two levels. It will cater only to the 16 trains that will be run for the Outer Ring Road (Phase-2A) and 21 trains on Airport Lines (Phase-2B). Both of them run in opposite directions and this depot will be in the middle of both of them."
In this remodelled depot, one level will be built below the ground while the other one will be at grade. "The underground line will have 21 stabling lines while there will be 20 lines on the at-grade level," he said.
BMRCL is expecting to touch its fleet to 159 trains in total by 2026-28 in phases. "It is crucial the depots are ready to receive and maintain them," the official added.
There are five new depots being built, explained another official. The Shettygere depot near the airport is being built at a cost of Rs 182.33 crore. 49% of the work has been completed here. It will have ten stabling lines at grade with 12 elevated lines to be built in future. "It can accommodate 21 trains. The operation and maintenance requirements of Phase-2B will be handled here," he said.
At the upcoming Kothanur depot with 20 stabling lines that would cater to the Pink Line (Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara) 66% of the work is completed while at Anjanapura (North-South Green Line) depot, upto 50% of the work is over, the official said.
Challaghatta depot, with 38 stabling lines is the costliest one of all depots with Rs 499.41 crore being spent for it. The Hebbagodi depot has 99% of the work completed and will take care of the R V Road-Bommasandra Line that will be opened in December this year.
At present, the Kadugodi (Whitefield) depot takes care of the Purple Line and the Peenya depot, the Green Line. Most of operations at Baiyappanahalli Line have been shifted to Kadugodi since the former is being remodelled. The Operations Control Centre will continue to remain at Baiyappanahalli, the official said.