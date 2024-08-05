Bengaluru: New compensation model to get PRR moving

Elaborating on the present move, the official said that out of the 100-metre width road proposed for the project, the road would be built only for 50 metres. “The land developed for the remaining 50 metres will be handed over to land losers. This will not be possible near the toll plazas and the buffer zones of seven lakes near which the project passes.

But it can be done at all other places along the road,” he said. Developed land refers to the land readied with infrastructure like drainage, water supply, lighting and signages. The individual who is given the land is free to use it for commercial purposes, he added.

The present compensation package followed by BDA is 40% of developed land (9,583 sqft) for every acre obtained from a landowner. “This 60:40 model will be retained,” he said.

BDA had already proposed three other options to the government. One is to take a loan from REC or HUDCO with interest to be paid by the state government. BDA will itself build the road and collect the toll along the entire stretch. It could form some layouts and repay the loan.

Another option is to handover 30% of the land acquired to the concessionaire (the one who bags the contract) to be used for commercial purposes. The third option is the public private partnership model which has been attempted but has not worked out. This is to make the bidder bear the entire cost of the Rs 27,000-crore project and take it on lease for 50 years and collect all toll amount.

Another official said that in all the above options, BDA was ready to handover Transfer of Development Right (TDR) certificates instead of compensatary land to owners who want to use it to claim land elsewhere. Cash option is also offered in case of tiny plots of land (less than 20 guntas).

The project

The PRR Phase-I runs from Tumakuru Road (NH-48) and goes via Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Whitefield Road and end of Hosur Road (NH-44).