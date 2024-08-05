BJP-JDS padayatra to wash off past sins, says Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said BJP-JDS leaders launched the padayatra to Mysuru to wash off their sins for the corruption they committed in the past. He also termed Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy a “blackmailer”.

At the Congress’ janandolana, organised to counter the BJP-JDS padayatra, the DCM attacked Kumaraswamy, saying the Congress won 136 Assembly seats under his leadership as KPCC president.

“But you (Kumaraswamy) secured just 19 seats for the JDS. Now, you have joined hands with the BJP just for political survival. You are an expert in ‘hit-and-run’ and you are a blackmailer. You said you will not attend the padayatra, so why are you attending now? You are trying to ruin the JDS for the sake of power,” he said.

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised many questions of corruption against former CM BS Yediyurappa and and BJP state president BY Vijayendra and they must respond, Shivakumar said.

“There were 25 scams during the BJP tenure, including in Keonics, Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal and PSI recruitment. Why did the BJP CM and ministers not resign then? The BJP must answer corruption allegations made by their own party leaders such as Yatnal, Goolihatti Shekar and H Vishwanath,” he said.