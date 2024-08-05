Development required, but it should be scientific: Former KSNDMC director Srinivasa Reddy

While there are devastating floods in many parts of the country due to incessant rain, massive landslides in Wayanad and Shirur have raised questions whether these are natural or man-made disasters. In an interaction with the editorial team of TNIE, Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, former director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), says all natural disasters are man-made, and what the authorities should do to mitigate such incidents in future.

Excerpts…

There is an increasing number of landslides and disasters...

There is a rise in numbers and there is also data on this. There is a co-relation to population and the number of disasters -- when population increases, developmental activities increase. Earlier, landslides were natural, now over 75 per cent of landslides that occur in the Western Ghats are due to man-made reasons.

Development is important. So how should balance be maintained?

Development is required, but not unscientific development. What happened in Shirur is because of man-made reasons. Road cutting is done unscientifically. Slopes should not be disturbed, and there are rules to be followed. They should know the type of soil, its characteristics, type of rocks, the slope and dip. Designing should be done after assessing all these factors. The simple method followed in plains does not work in the ghats.

Speaking of unscientific development, don’t engineers of National Highways Authority of India, irrigation department, know this?

They do, but there is a problem. When we asked engineers in areas where such incidents happened, they said land acquisition was a problem. For example, to construct a 100-metre road, 200 metres of land is needed. So instead of cutting slopes at 45 degrees, they have cut at almost 90 degrees.