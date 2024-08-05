Job quota for sportspersons to be a reality soon: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday distributed government job offer letters to 12 sportspersons from the state who had won medals in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Speaking after distributing the offer letters of various government departments, he said the government is giving importance to recruiting achievers in sports. “Reservation of 2 per cent has been provided in recruitment to all departments.

For graduates, job opportunities are provided in Group ‘A’ and ‘B’, while those who have passed pre-university are provided Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs,” he said.

Further, he stated that a draft notification has already been issued, reserving 3 per cent of jobs for sportspersons in police and forest departments, and 2 per cent in all other departments. A final notification will be issued soon, the CM added.

“The idea to provide government jobs was first proposed in 2016-17 when I was the CM. However, it was not realised all these years, and has been done now,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Our sportspersons should represent the country in the Olympics and other international sports events. The government is committed to creating such an environment and encouraging sportspersons,” the CM said. MLC and CM’s Political Secretary K Govindaraju and others were present.