Karnataka: CID starts investigation into Yadgir PSI’s death

YADGIR/KALABURAGI: A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths arrived at Yadgir on Sunday and took up the investigation into the death of Police Sub-Inspector Parashuram, who died under suspicious circumstances at police quarters on Friday evening.

The CID team, led by DySP Punit, visited the offices of Yadgir DySP and circle inspector and collected information, sources said. Though the police believe that Parashuram died of heart attack, the postmortem report which is expected in 2-3 days will confirm whether he died of heart issues or committed suicide, as alleged by his father. Parashuram was rushed to hospital on Friday night after blood was seen coming out of his mouth and nose, the father has told the police.

Parashuram’s wife Shweta has stated in her police complaint, based on which the FIR has been filed, that her husband was being pressurised by Yadgir MLA Chennareddy Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda to pay Rs 30 lakh to continue as PSI in the Yadgir Town police station. Parashuram, who was transferred from Yadgir Town police station to CEN police station, died after attending his farewell party on August 2.