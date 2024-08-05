Karnataka: Illegal resorts, homestays to be removed from encroached forest land in 10 districts

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In the wake of the loss of lives and property in landslides at Shiruru in Uttara Kannada and Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka forest department has ordered the removal of homestays and resorts that have come up on encroached forest land in 10 districts falling under the Western Ghat range.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had recently directed the department to remove illegal homestays, resorts and plantations that have come up in forest areas since 2015 and submit a report within a month.

According to information from the tourism department, more than 2,000 homestays and resorts have come up at the Chadradrona hill ranges and other parts of Malnad region in Chikkamagaluru district. While some are registered, many are being run illegally, despite warnings from the district administration.

Welcoming the government’s decision, former wildlife board member S Girijashankar said homestay and resort owners, who have built structures on hill sides and are using water from natural resources in the Shola forests, are responsible for landslides and pollution of waterbodies in forests.

Following incessant rain in Malnad taluks recently, landslides occurred in Mullayyanagiri and Bababudangiri roads, Charmadi Ghat road and the Sringeri-Mangaluru NH. Kalasa taluk has become an island. In Guddethota of Koppa taluk, a landslip occurred near a house.

Experts attribute landslides in Malnad region to the use of excavators to build illegal structures on hills and unscientific widening of national highways.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has prohibited vehicles and mini-buses on the state highway from Kaimara to Attigundi for the next 15 days owing to landslides.