Safari trials in Bannerghatta restart after a lull

BENGALURU: Bengalureans will no longer have to rush to Bandipur or Nagarhole to watch a tiger on the prowl or a leopard stealthily climb a tree. They can visit the nearest national park on the city outskirts - Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

If all goes well, the forest department will soon start safaris in BNP, to divide the footfall at the large tiger reserves like Bandipur, and Nagarhole.

Forest officials have started trials for a safari inside the fragmented forest patch spread across 106.83 sqkms, after a long gap. There was a break in the trials due to technical and political reasons. Forest staffers have carved out 14kms stretch in the forest patch for the safari. But more than the delay, foresters are concerned about the animals being shy.

“In other tiger reserves and forest patches, where safaris are a daily affair, animals are used to the noise of the vehicles, and human presence, and hence animals can be spotted easily. But in BNP, safari is being introduced for the first time, and animals run away the moment they spot a vehicle or sense humans. This happens even when we are patrolling. They need to get accustomed to the movement of vehicles and the presence of humans. We are now working on this,” said a senior BNP official.