Squirrel burns down land, ryot compensated after 4.5 years in Bagalkot

BENGALURU: A 74-year-old farmer from Bagalkot district, who had lost his pomegranate yield owing to a fire mishap due to a short circuit as a result of a squirrel moving on the overhead 10 KV line, has finally succeeded in his four-and-half-year legal battle to get over Rs 21.42 lakh compensation. The dead squirrel lying on his land just below the said line, came to his rescue as an evidence to prove that the mishap occurred due to the squirrel, and not due to any fault of his.

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) to pay a total compensation of Rs 21,42,200 to Pampanna aka Chiniwalar, a native of Badami taluk, for the loss of 1,320 fully grown pomegranate trees on three acres and 19 guntas land. About 15 tonnes of the yield was destroyed due to the fire that occurred on March 23, 2020.

The 10 KV live line pin insulator burst when a squirrel jumped on the live line, and sparks fell on the dry grass which spread across the entire land. All the trees were burnt as Pampanna was unable to extinguish the fire.

Pampanna through his counsel contended that the Deputy Electrical Inspector (DEI) in the spot inspection report, stated the short circuit was a result of the intervention of a squirrel moving on the overhead 10 KV line and in fact, he had also found a dead squirrel, broken pin insulator, GI rod, nut bolt were lying on the land just below the line. Thus, such materials on record, suffice to hold that the fire incident alleged by the complainant occurred due to improper maintenance of Hescom, the counsel argued.

Accepting the contention, the commission comprising President Krishnamurthy B Sangannavar and Member Divyashree M passed the order directing Hescom to pay Rs 21,42,200 to Pampanna. It includes Rs 5,08,200 for the loss of the trees, Rs 75,000 towards the loss of drip pipeline, starter box, live wiring with 6 percent per annum from the date of complaint till realisation and Rs 15,24,600 towards future loss of crops, Rs 25,000 for mental agony and physical inconvenience and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of litigation.

The State Consumer Commission passed the order by partly allowing the appeal filed by Hescom, ordering it to pay Rs 25,43,250 to the farmer while allowing complaint filed by him.