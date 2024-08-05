Storm brewing in Karnataka over 'Vachana Darshana' book

BENGALURU: The release of a book, Vachana Darshana, which has been supported by right wingers, has been challenged by many progressive Lingayat groups across the state.

In Kalaburagi, around 50 Lingayat protesters on Saturday protested, saying the book does not present a true picture of Basavanna and cannot be accepted by Lingayats. They were detained by the police and later released.

The book release function was attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Shivananda Swamiji of Gadag.

After a standoff over the lesson on Basavanna in Class 9 textbook, which was supported by Lingayats and opposed by Veerashaivas, this appears to be the next flashpoint, where sharp differences have surfaced.

In Davanagere, too, a group of Lingayat protesters climbed onto the stage where a Kannada Sahitya Parishad function was in progress on Saturday and protested against Shwasa Guru Shri Vachanananda Swamiji for calling them ‘alpa gnanigalu’ (ill-informed). They gave a letter of protest to all those on the stage.

A Lingayat scholar said the book is against the teachings of Basavanna and presented a one-sided view of many core Lingayat belief systems.

One of the protesters who went on the stage, BM Vishweshwaraiah Hemmabennathuru, an agriculturist and general secretary of the Sharana Sahitya Parishat, said, “I have not read the book yet. From what we understand, the book seeks to represent the great social reformer Shri Basavanna incompletely and we do not accept that. While they say he led a Bhakti Chaluvali, they cannot forget that he was a Bandayagara -- rebel too.’’

He said the swamiji, who was on stage, too read the letter and agreed with the protestors. “Reputed Lingayat scholar Rajaur Veeranna has been among those who protested in Davanagere,” he added.