Waking up early: Kodagu identifies 104 landslide-prone areas

MADIKERI: Exercising caution after massive landslides in Wayanad in Kerala, the Kodagu district administration has identified 104 landslide-prone areas, based on the reports submitted by the Geological Survey of India. Anticipating heavy rainfall this month, the administration has issued notices to 2,995 families located in these vulnerable regions to move to safer areas.

These regions have been identified based on previous disaster reports and surveys. The sensitive and highly sensitive areas were identified and the families to be relocated were finalised. The relocation could happen soon, sources said.

The administration has set up 14 relief centres, where over 200 residents are sheltered. It has also marked the locations to open 95 relief centres in these possible disaster areas.

“Steps will be taken to relocate residents from vulnerable regions depending on the rainfall forecast,” said DC Venkat Raja.

The district has received 24% excess rainfall this year and more rain is expected this month.