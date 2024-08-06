Another BJP padayatra? Likely in Ballari over Valmiki row  

BENGALURU: After targeting the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah over the alleged scam in MUDA by taking out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, the BJP is likely to take out another mega rally, this time in North Karnataka. According to informed sources, this rally is likely to be held in the next few weeks in Ballari and will highlight the alleged irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Limited.

BJP leader B Sriramulu said that the party is keen to hold another padayatra in the Ballari region. “We want it from Bidar to Ballari or from Ballari to Chitradurga. We will consult with our party leaders in Delhi and also state core-committee leaders before finalising it,” he said. According to Sriramulu, there are many issues pertaining to the Kalyana Karnataka region, including the recent PSI Parashuram suicide case in Yadgir. “The State Government has misused over Rs 25,000 crore meant for SCs/STs. We will raise this issue for the m to get justice,” he said.

According to a BJP insider, the party is gaining traction owing to the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra. “A padayatra on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is helping the BJP to become stronger in Old Mysuru. A similar padayatra in Kalyana Karnataka will help the BJP, as we did not perform to our expectations in the region in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” the source added.

BJP leader and MLC Ravikumar claimed that the Mysuru Chalo padayatra is putting pressure on the Congress leaders. “It is likely to divide the Grand Old Party further, and destablise the government. By the end of the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra, there will be more chaos in the Congress. The State Government does not have money either, and a section of MLAs are also unhappy about not getting MLA grants. This is expected to explode further,” Ravikumar added.

SIDDU SAYS WILL FIGHT BOTH LEGALLY & POLITICALLY

Belagavi: CM Siddaramaiah said that his government will fight, both legally and politically, if the Gove-rnor fails to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him, besides rejecting the petition filed by activ-ist TJ Abraham seeking his (CM’s) prosecution in the MUDA site allot-ment issue. Speaking at Belagavi airport, he said the government will wriggle out of the crisis which has cropped up due to the MUDA issue.