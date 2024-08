BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the multi-crore scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, filed a 3,072-page preliminary chargesheet before a city court on Monday.

The SIT, which has named 12 people as accused, has, however, not named former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, chairman of the corporation, in its chargesheet.

While Nagendra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which found incriminating evidence against him related to handling of funds of the corporation found at his house and at the residences of Daddal and their acquaintances, the SIT has not made him an accused. Nagendra is now in judicial custody.

In his death note, the corporation’s accounts superintendent, Chandrashekaran P, had mentioned about the transfer of funds on the orders of a minister. Based on this, Nagendra and Daddal were quizzed by SIT for long hours. The SIT arrested Nekkunte Nagaraj and his brother-in-law Nageshwar Rao, both associates of Nagendra, and named them as accused in the scam.

The chargesheet was submitted before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court.

SIT probes 8 cases in connection with scam

During investigation, the SIT seized cash, gold, and other valuables from the accused. The seizure included Rs 16 crore in cash, 16.25 kg of gold worth Rs 11 crore, and two luxury cars worth Rs 4.51 crore. A sum of Rs 12 crore in various bank accounts was frozen.

While the SIT is probing eight cases registered in connection with the scam, the chargesheet pertains to a case registered with High Grounds police under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants, bankers, etc.), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document), and 149 (unlawful assembly with a common object).