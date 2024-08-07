BJP leader accused of rape held in Vijayapura

SHIVAMOGGA: The police arrested former district BJP social media convenor Sharath SV, also known as Kalyani, for allegedly raping and cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage. He was arrested in Vijayapura after being on the run since the case was lodged.

Sharath is accused of repeatedly raping a divorced woman under the guise of marrying her. He also cheated her of Rs 4 lakh. He is also charged with assault and criminal intimidation.

Following the allegations, the district BJP president removed Sharath from his position as social media convenor.

The 43-year-old woman, who works at a travel agent’s office, filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station. The woman stated that she befriended Sharath on social media and met him on August 31, 2023. They remained in touch.

He claimed to be unmarried and promised to marry her, despite being informed of her divorced status. Sharath repeatedly assured her of his intentions to marry and support her, before taking advantage of her.

T’GANA COUNCILLOR BOOKED IN 2ND POCSO CASE

NIZAMABAD: Kothapalli Radhakrishna, the councillor from the third ward of Bodhan Municipality, was on Tuesday arrested by the Yedapally police in a POCSO case. This was the second time a POCSO case has been registered against him. He and his brother K Ravindar had been arrested in June 2023 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.