Garland for NDA leaders if HD Kumaraswamy gets approval for Mekedatu: Karnataka minister

MYSURU: Holding a mammoth rally in Mandya on Tuesday, Congress leaders accused JDS leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy of attempting to pull down an elected government due to his greed for power.

They attacked JDS and BJP leaders for failing to get approval for the Mekedatu project, that would benefit more than one lakh farmers, and meet the people’s drinking water needs. Addressing the rally, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said they would have garlanded JDS and BJP leaders if they had got a nod for the project, and accused both parties of working against the government for Kannadigas, that is blessed with 136 seats. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the only leader in the country to fight a case against the Centre in the apex court over denial of NDRF funds.

“We fought to get Rs 3600 cr that was distributed to 36 lakh farmers. This attack on the Centre has shaken up the Centre, that is targeting the Karnataka government for misusing the Governor’s office, he said.

Krishna Byregowda said the Governor is not above the Constitution, and criticised him for not giving approval to act against three former ministers, when he has served notice within hours.

He said Union ministers from the state should work for development, rather than pull down the government.