Kali bridge collapse in Karnataka's Karwar leaves one injured, traffic diverted

Even as the Uttara Kannada district is recovering from the shock of landslides and rain damage, another blow has been dealt with the 40 year old bridge across river Kali which connects Goa and Karnataka collapsed leaving a truck driver injured.

The bridge caved in at around 1 am on Wednesday when a truck was crossing over the bridge. The truck was home bound enroute Karwar, when a large portion of the bridge across the river fell into the water. The night patrol men noticed the incident and informed the Police higher-ups.