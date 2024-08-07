Kali bridge collapse in Karnataka's Karwar leaves one injured, traffic diverted
Karwar: In a shocking incident, the old Kali bridge which connects Sadashivgad with Karwar on National Highway 66 collapsed, leaving one person injured. However, there are no other casualties.
Even as the Uttara Kannada district is recovering from the shock of landslides and rain damage, another blow has been dealt with the 40 year old bridge across river Kali which connects Goa and Karnataka collapsed leaving a truck driver injured.
The bridge caved in at around 1 am on Wednesday when a truck was crossing over the bridge. The truck was home bound enroute Karwar, when a large portion of the bridge across the river fell into the water. The night patrol men noticed the incident and informed the Police higher-ups.
"The Chittakula Police Station night patrolling men noticed the collapsed bridge and alerted the control room. There was a truck in the river and the injured man was on top of it. The local fishermen rescued the person identified as Bala Murugan of Tamil Nadu. He is presently admitted in Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital," Narayan SP Uttara Kannada told Express.
"The traffic has been stopped on the highway and a diversion route has been suggested," he said.
Gajanan Naik, Dean, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences said that the driver is just injured and is recovering.
This bridge is built across the river Kali estuary.