MUDA scam: Will not stop agitation till Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigns, says BY Vijayendra

MANDYA : The fourth day of the padayatra organised by the BJP and JDS demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) witnessed the participation of more than 20,000 people. The padayatra was taken out on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway amid heavy rain.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra, the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy reached Maddur taluk in Mandya district on Monday evening after covering a distance of 58 km from Bengaluru. They, along with the supporters, continued the padayatra from Nidaghatta, a border village of Maddur taluk, on Tuesday morning. Vijayendra shot an arrow towards the sky and flagged off the fourth leg of the padayatra to cover 20 km from Nidaghatta to Mandya.

Addressing the gathering at Maddur town, Vijayendra said that the padayatra is being organised to remove “the corrupt” CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress from power and not with an intention of bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka.

“Congress had made several promises to the people to come to power. But after assuming office, Congress leaders have forgotten the promises and are indulging in corruption.

Due to the 16-month-old corrupt administration, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, farmers are denied incentives on milk, and Karnataka has been pushed into financial bankruptcy.

The government is yet to release Rs 1000 crore incentive for dairy farmers, and has diverted the funds meant for the welfare of SCs/STs, he added.

Vijayendra said that there has been an irregularity of Rs 5000 crore in MUDA since Siddaramaiah became the CM.

“While more than a lakh poor people had submitted their applications seeking sites, the MUDA failed to consider their applications and instead allotted sites to Siddaramaiah’s family illegally. Similarly, there has been an irregularity of more than Rs 187 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. “Our agitation will continue till Siddaramaiah resigns,” he added.