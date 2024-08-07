‘Next CM Parameshwara!’ supporters welcome Dr G on his birthday

TUMAKURU, BENGALURU : Even as CM Siddaramaiah’s birthday on August 3 passed off with no mega event this time, his cabinet colleague, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s 74th birthday on Tuesday, turned out to be a crowd puller. People from different walks of life gathered at his residence at Gollahalli in Tumakuru district.

A Congress team from Telangana led by PCC general secretary Bollu Kishan were present with a huge cake and wished Dr Parameshwara to become the next CM. Most of the attendees, including KPCC general secretary Ramakrishna and functionary Purushottam, opined that Dr Parameshwara deserved to be the next CM.

A documentary on Dr Parameshwara was screened and food was organised for thousands who had come to wish him. Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan and Superintendent of Police Ashok KV ensured that the celebration went off smoothly. Later in the day, a galaxy of leaders, including ministers NS Boseraju and Priyank Kharge, visited Dr Parameshwara at his residence in Bengaluru. Former BJP minister and MLA ST Somashekar, Congress leader BL Shankar, and legislators including AC Srinivas, Anekal Shivanna, and Prasad Abbayya also met Dr Parameshwara, sources said. During his recent visit to Hubballi and Davanagere, Dr Parameshwara received an overwhelming reception, with the supporters welcoming him by raising “next CM Parameshwara” slogans.