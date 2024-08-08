20% of organ seekers in Karnataka are techies: Health Department

BENGALURU: More than 20% of the 8,419 people waiting for a single organ transplant in the state are IT professionals.

According to sources in the Health Department, many of these IT professionals are suffering from organ failure due to unmanaged and chronic stress, hypertension or high blood pressure.

A notable rise in organ failure has been noticed among IT professionals, corporate workers, and others with demanding work schedules, an official from the department said.

The official attributed the alarming trend to high stress levels, poor dietary habits, and irregular sleep patterns -- because of extended hours of sedentary work. These factors exacerbate health risks, leading to conditions that can result in organ failure.

The official said when someone is stressed all the time, their body produces stress hormones that can raise their heart rate and narrow blood vessels, leading to high BP. Stress can also lead to unhealthy habits like poor eating, not exercising, and reliance on smoking and drinking, which make high BP worse.

Long hours of sedentary work is a major contributor as extended sitting and minimal physical activity lead to cardiovascular problems, which heighten the risk of organ failure. High-stress work environments add to this, leading to chronic stress that can result in hypertension and diabetes — both significant risk factors for organ failure, the official said.