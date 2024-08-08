Conduct public speaking training for politicians: BJP leader Suresh Kumar to KDA

BENGALURU: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former law minister Suresh Kumar urged the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) to conduct a workshop for netas on public speaking.

Suresh Kumar said that the standard of public interaction among politicians was coming down.

“Leaders are addressing each other singularly and using foul language. This is not sending out a right message to society, especially young generation. If netas accept this kind of communication or speeches where they can use foul language and (address) singularly, it will lead to a bad precedent,” he shared on social media.

Further, Suresh Kumar said that public platform should not be a platform for such bad language. It is also applicable for Legislative Assembly and Council, he said. “Whatever might be our anger, there is a need to express it in a dignified way. It needs a better expression and it has to be done keeping society in mind,’’ he added.