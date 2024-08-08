Industrialist writes to Karnataka governor against TJ Abraham's letter seeking Siddaramaiah's prosecution

BENGALURU: Industrialist Alam Pasha on Tuesday wrote a formal letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him not to entertain social activist TJ Abraham’s letter seeking sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site case.

Pasha requested the governor not to grant approval under Sections 17A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, for investigation into allegations of corruption against Siddaramaiah.

He raised questions about Abraham’s credibility, saying that an FIR (No. 213/2023) was registered against him and a certain Sunil by Jeevan Bima Nagar police on August 1, 2023, under Sections 384 and 509 read with 34 of the IPC.

A complaint was filed by Sudha, a Gazetted Officer of Karnataka, alleging that Abraham had demanded Rs 1 crore to get her a posting in the CM’s office. A sting operation by a TV channel revealed Abraham collecting Rs 25 lakh, which was broadcast across Karnataka, exposing his behaviour.

Abraham’s reputation had also been tarnished by a Supreme Court judgment on July 3, 2017, which imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him for filing a frivolous petition, deeming it abuse of public interest litigation.

“Abraham’s request under Section 218 of the BNSS Act and Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act is legally unsound. The disputed land in Survey number 464, Kesere village, is a civil matter requiring adjudication in a civil court, not under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Boundaries of the land have not been fixed, and until a proper survey is conducted, the dispute remains civil in nature,’’ Pasha said. “Abraham’s history of filing allegations against several former CMs of Karnataka, none of which have been upheld, further undermines his credibility.’’

Given these circumstances, it is respectfully submitted that Your Excellency should not grant approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, or support the complaint filed against the current chief minister of Karnataka, he wrote.