BENGALURU: An eight-month pregnant woman, who was run over by a truck, died after giving birth to a baby girl near Yedehalli on NH 4 near Nelamangala on Wednesday morning. The baby too died after a few minutes.

Sinchana, 30, was returning home with her husband Manjunath on a scooter when a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind.

Sinchana, who fell on the road, was run over by the truck. Sinchana suffered serious injuries and gave birth to a baby. However, both died within minutes of the accident.

Manjunath, an engineer with a private company, escaped with minor injuries. He was inconsolable and sat near the bodies till the police arrived at the spot.

Sinchana and Manjunath, residents of Thotanahalli, were returning home after visiting a temple near Shivagange in Dabaspet.

Absconding driver held

Sinchana’s baby shower function was to be held later in the day.

“Manjunath applied brakes after a KSRTC bus moving ahead stopped all of a sudden. The driver of the truck carrying M-sand was unable to stop his vehicle and rammed Manjunath’s scooter,” a traffic police officer said. The driver, who fled after abandoning his truck, was arrested later.

“We were returning home from a temple near Shivagange. The truck hit my scooter from behind. My wife came under the wheels of the truck after she fell on the road,” Manjunath told reporters. It is said that over 90 fatal accidents occurred at the same spot in the past six months.